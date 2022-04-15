Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $55.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLB. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $43.25 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $55,242,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

