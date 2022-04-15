Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 2,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Scor from €28.80 ($31.30) to €29.60 ($32.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Scor from €28.00 ($30.43) to €27.50 ($29.89) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.12.

The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

