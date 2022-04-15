Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after buying an additional 66,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 509,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG opened at $22.70 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -9.32%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

