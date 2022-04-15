Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro for the second quarter have been decreasing over the past month. The company is expected to benefit from synergies of the Sunlight Supply acquisition. The buyout provides it with a modern and cost-efficient supply chain. The company’s prospects in the hydroponic products appear bright in the long term. It is likely to gain from long-term prospects and cost-saving opportunities associated with the Hawthorne division. It is witnessing strong sales in the unit. Moreover, the company is gaining from the new line of organic plant food products. However, the oversupply of cannabis is likely to exert pressure on growth in the Hawthorne segment. High debt and increased commodity costs are other concerns. It has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.44.

Shares of SMG opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $247.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.64.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.