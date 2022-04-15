Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 284.8% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Searchlight Resources stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Searchlight Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
