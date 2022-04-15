SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 602,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 432,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 71,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,968. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

