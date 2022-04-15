SeaSpine’s (SPNE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. Equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 432,433.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

