SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.33 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

SecureWorks stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.17.

In related news, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199. 86.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SecureWorks by 797.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

