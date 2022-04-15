SelfKey Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.49 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $42.28 million and $9.49 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling SelfKey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

