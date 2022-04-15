Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Citigroup cut Sera Prognostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sera Prognostics by 768.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

