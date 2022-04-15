ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono Sells 193 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $406,925.24.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $507.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $603.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.03, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

