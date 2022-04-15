Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SVT traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 7,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.82. Servotronics has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 9.02.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.