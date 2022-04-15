Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.59.

Shake Shack stock opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. Shake Shack has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

