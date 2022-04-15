Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of SJR opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

SJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

