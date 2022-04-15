Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Regions Financial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 26.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,050,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,966. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

