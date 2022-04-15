Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE WFC traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,583,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,255,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

