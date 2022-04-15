Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 36.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

NYSE:LEN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.77. 2,059,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.94. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

