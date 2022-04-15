Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cadiz by 130.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cadiz by 278.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cadiz by 1,206.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cadiz by 233.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Cadiz by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ CDZI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 161,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $97.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.11. Cadiz Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,540.60% and a negative return on equity of 171.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 2,857,142 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brackpool bought 100,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,798,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,006,937 shares of company stock worth $5,306,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

