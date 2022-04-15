Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 134,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,773. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

