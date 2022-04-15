Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 351.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $6.55 on Friday, hitting $145.92. The company had a trading volume of 256,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,965. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

