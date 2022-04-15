Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 198,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.74. 1,322,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,758. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $68.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18.

