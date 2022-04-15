Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,709. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

