Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,881,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.00. The stock had a trading volume of 228,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,762. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $199.32 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.90.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

