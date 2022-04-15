Shield Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $257,472.10 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $257,472.10 and $2,898.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.07 or 0.07496923 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,513.56 or 1.00138406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041573 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

