SHIELD (XSH) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $103,631.02 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

