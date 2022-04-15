Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.80. 3,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

