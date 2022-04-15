Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SAEYY remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $24.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.