Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Three analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Shopify reported sales of $988.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $9.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.80.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $579.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $682.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,114.73. Shopify has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Shopify’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.