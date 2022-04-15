Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Increases By 186.7%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,600 shares, an increase of 186.7% from the March 15th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

APSG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 227,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,920. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

