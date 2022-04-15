Short Interest in Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Grows By 77.6%

Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.8 days.

OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. Avast has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

Avast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

