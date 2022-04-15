Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Grows By 192.3%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.37% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOSC opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

