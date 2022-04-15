Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Declines By 54.3%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNDSF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.79) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.09) to €0.90 ($0.98) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.78.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

