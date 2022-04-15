Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Declines By 57.6%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,800 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 1,566,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,659.5 days.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.00. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $116.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

