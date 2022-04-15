Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Grows By 135.0%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CJEWY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

CJEWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.