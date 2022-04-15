Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Grows By 74.5%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.5 days.

Coles Group stock remained flat at $$13.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Coles Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coles Group in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coles Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company provides fresh produce and groceries through 831 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.