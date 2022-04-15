Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Declines By 81.9%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.75. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)
