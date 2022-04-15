Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Grows By 130.2%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBBPF. Scotiabank cut shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FIBRA Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FBBPF remained flat at $$2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. FIBRA Prologis has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.80.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

