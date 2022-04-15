Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Drops By 48.0%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.10. 46,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,360. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after buying an additional 194,033 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period.

