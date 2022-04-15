Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Drops By 48.0%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.10. 46,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,360. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.
