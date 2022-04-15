Short Interest in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Increases By 72.1%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,500 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 231,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ FWBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 327,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,129. First Wave BioPharma has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. The company is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with various clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies, known as niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

