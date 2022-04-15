Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Drops By 50.5%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on GLPEY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

GLPEY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,295. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 0.81. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

