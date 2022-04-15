Short Interest in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Decreases By 71.1%

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GIA remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Friday. 742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. GigCapital5 has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter worth about $2,967,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

