Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Increases By 114.4%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,389,500 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the March 15th total of 648,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDDRF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 23,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.