Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Increases By 111.8%

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the March 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.9 days.

HLNFF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 673. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

HLNFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.