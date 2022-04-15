Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Expands By 89.1%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,600 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the March 15th total of 202,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 318.8 days.

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.90.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $145.74 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $123.42 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.