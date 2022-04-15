Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Drops By 50.0%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($86.06) to GBX 6,236 ($81.26) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,157.50.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $66.23. 7,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $61.42 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

