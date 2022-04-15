Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Decreases By 48.8%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 88,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VPV. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

