Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Decreases By 48.8%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 88,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.