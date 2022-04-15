Short Interest in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX) Decreases By 47.0%

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITHX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,768. ITHAX Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.
ITHAX Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITHAX Acquisition (ITHX)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.