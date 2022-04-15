Short Interest in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX) Decreases By 47.0%

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITHX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,768. ITHAX Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Get ITHAX Acquisition alerts:

ITHAX Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.