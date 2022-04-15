Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Increases By 173.0%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 173.0% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE HTD traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $25.62. 41,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,766. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

