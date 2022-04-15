Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Increases By 173.0%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 173.0% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE HTD traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $25.62. 41,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,766. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
