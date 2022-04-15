Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Declines By 75.3%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the March 15th total of 379,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KYN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,148. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 409,323 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,119,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 261,171 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 265,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 225,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,741,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

