Short Interest in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Declines By 51.4%

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

